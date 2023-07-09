Kathy Carpenter is the first transgender person to serve on a committee in Delaware’s K-12 sports governing body, the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association. Carpenter outlined an ambitious plan to “level the playing field” for trans athletes. As part of the rules and regulations committee, she will work on policies recommended to the board of DIAA.

Carpenter’s first goal is to have consistency across schools for how trans students are treated. Carpenter cites the failure of a state-wide nondiscrimination policy created by Governor Carney in 2017 as one of the reasons she joined the committee.

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly introduced legislation that would ban trans women from participating in sports since 2017, but those efforts have been unsuccessful.

Though a state-wide nondiscrimination policy has yet to be created, both Christiana School District and Red Clay Consolidated District have enacted nondiscrimination policies for transgender students. Carpenter said she’d like to see other districts adopt similar policies.

“I’m getting frustrated at the school level with Cape Henlopen, Indian River, the other area schools that are unwilling to create transgender policy, either for athletics or for any other reason,” she said.