The board heard from dozens of parents, school leaders, and residents late into the night Wednesday. Dr. Gabriel Koury, a school psychologist and student services coordinator for Red Clay, spoke in favor of the measure.

“The students that I have worked with thrive at school when they are their authentic selves. I also have had students come to me crying when a teacher or parent was not supportive,” Koury said. “With the passing of this policy, we help to ensure that transgender and gender diverse students experience a safe and supportive school environment.”

Julian Harbaugh agreed. As a Red Clay resident who works with CAMP Rehoboth, a group dedicated to creating a positive environment inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities, they spoke in favor of the policy for the protection it will offer trans and gender-nonconforming students.

“In health class, in locker rooms, and in bathrooms, I have been the target of hate from people who don’t understand people like me. When was I offered safety? Who protects kids like me?” Harbaugh said. “This is a first step toward protecting students who are born with bodies which do not fit in the boxes of female and male. Intersex children deserve to go to school and be respected just like other students … We exist and we just want to be treated like other kids.”

Michelle Rohm questioned how the policy would impact her daughter, who is in fifth grade at a Red Clay school.

“If accommodations need to be made for transgender students, why can’t Red Clay create gender-neutral restrooms and locker rooms for those students. If Red Clay passes this policy, what accommodations will be made for non-transgender students? Will they have access to use restrooms in the nurse’s office or teacher’s facilities?” Rohm said. “If a transgender girl doesn’t want to change or use the same restroom as boy students, then why should my non-transgender daughter have to?”