School districts making changes to schedules due to rise in COVID cases

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • January 2, 2022
Lower Merion High School (Image via Benofmerion/Wikimedia Commons)

Lower Merion High School (Image via Benofmerion/Wikimedia Commons)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A number of schools across the Delaware Valley are making changes to their schedules due to the rise in COVID cases.

The Lower Merion School District is extending its winter break.

No classes will be held tomorrow.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The district blames that on record high positivity rates of COVID-19 both at a county and district level.

Additionally, two South Jersey school districts are switching to virtual because of COVID cases.

Pennsauken Public Schools will operate on a fully remote schedule throughout this coming week.

Students and staff in Camden’s public schools will work from home starting tomorrow through January 14.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The hope is to have classes resume in person on the 18th.

Related Content

The School District of Philadelphia expects all students to attend classes in person starting Tuesday.

The District sent out a letter, saying the decision was made with guidance from the city health department and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Safety protocols will be in place.

They include mandatory masking, and a vaccine mandate for staff and student athletes.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate