School District of Philadelphia launches COVID-19 dashboard

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

In an effort to provide transparency during the pandemic, the School District of Philadelphia has launched a COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard has information on the number of tests performed, positive cases in schools, as well as cases confirmed off-site that have been reported to the district.

Since the start of the pandemic, the district has notified families and staff when there is a confirmed positive case in their building — and that won’t change.

District officials said the initial dashboard data shows a very low COVID-19 positivity rate, with less than 1% of students and staff testing positive for the virus each week over the last four weeks through April 3.

“We understand that having access to real-time information about COVID positivity rates in our schools is important for our families and community, and we are happy to provide this new tool,” said school district Superintendent William Hite.

“As the data shows, the positivity rates in our schools are very low. We hope this helps to build further confidence in the safety of our schools as we plan to welcome more students back for in-person learning.”