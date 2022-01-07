Abortion access is already legal in New Jersey due to a state Supreme Court order. However, as justices in the U.S. Supreme Court mull whether to overturn Roe vs. Wade, many Democratic state leaders, including Gov. Phil Murphy, want to ensure abortion will remain legal in the Garden State.

The new, scaled back bill was introduced on Thursday by retiring Senate majority leader Loretta Weinberg (D-37), outgoing Senate President Stephen Sweeney (D-3), and Sen. Linda Greenstein (D-14).

“With a woman’s right to choose under Roe v. Wade under attack in the U.S. Supreme Court, it is critical that we enact legislation rooted in the New Jersey Constitution that clearly and unequivocally protects freedom of reproductive choice, including the right to access contraception, the right to terminate a pregnancy, and the right to carry a pregnancy to term,” Weinberg said in a statement Thursday.

The measure would allow some non-physician health care professionals to provide abortion services. It would also enable the Department of Banking and Insurance to study the need for insurance coverage of abortions and to later write regulations requiring them to do so. Religious employers would have the right to request a religious exemption from providing coverage.

While some lawmakers celebrated the bill’s passage out of committee, others expressed a reluctance to move on the legislation this late in the lame duck session and raised objections about the fact they had not seen the bill, despite being asked to vote on it.

“Just from a process perspective, it’s a really bad way to govern,” Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-39). “Something of this magnitude, which is important to a lot of stakeholders, both pro and against, have not had the time to review, to adequately comment.”