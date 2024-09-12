Saquon Barkley stole the show in his Philadelphia Eagles debut.

He gave the offense the credible, every-down back the franchise craved. He may have given his old team, the Giants, a few sleepless nights. Barkley’s three-touchdown effort sealed a few fantasy football victories, too.

So will Barkley repeat the feat Monday night against Atlanta?

If the total offensive numbers come again — 109 yards rushing, and he scored on an 18-yard catch and on runs of 11 and 2 yards — Barkley might have to rack them up on fewer plays.

The $26 million running back shouldn’t necessarily expect 26 total touches (24 carries, two receptions) like he had in his stellar opener in the Eagles’ win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

Coach Nick Sirianni wants to keep Barkley fresh for the stretch run, which could mean less impact now in exchange for a heavier load in December and beyond.

Unless, of course, the Eagles really need him to pull out a win.

“You do everything you can do to win each football game, and so once the game is in the flow, you think about how you’re going to win that game,” Sirianni said.

Philly sports fans surely remember the dreaded “load management” phrase popularized by the 76ers’ attempt at cushioning oft-injured center Joel Embiid’s workload. The Eagles might not necessarily go that far — their backup options are Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley — during a game, but Sirianni said there are ways during the week the Eagles can limit how they use Barkley.

“With Saquon having that many touches, we’ll have a plan for that this week in practice where we can take some of the load off him there,” Sirianni said.

After six straight losing seasons, the Falcons were beaten 18-10 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in their opener. One small bright spot, the defense kept the Steelers out of the end zone, usually a formula for victory.

Trying to do it again against Jalen Hurts and his group of elite receivers is tough enough. Trying to keep Hurts and Barkley out of the end zone just might be an impossible task.

The Eagles are eager to see what Barkley does in the second game.

“He’s done an excellent job, and we’ll be able to diversify it as we go,” Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. “Week in and week out, we can adjust the game plans and we’ll play different styles depending on how the opponent wants to play us. He’ll provide us with that opportunity.”