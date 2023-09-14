He said instead we’re facing “another old enemy,” which is authoritarianism, citing the rising Hindu nationalism within India’s government.

“Populist authoritarian demagoguery coupled with that, a willingness amongst at least some part of the population, to cease to value the democratic values enshrined in the First Amendment,” Rushdie said. “So I think the problem is, I would now say political more than primarily religious.”

Rushdie was asked about the trend of book bans nationwide, which has been felt locally within the Central Bucks School District. He said attacks on both education and the “absolute value of the truth” have “been to some degree successful.”

“One of the preconditions for the rise of an authoritarian strongman is that people cease to believe in the truth,” Rushdie said. “People are told so often that what everything they’re being told is a lie that they begin to internalize that, and at that point, the demagogue, the authoritarian, could rise to his feet and can say, ‘I am the truth. Believe me because I am the truth.’ That’s how dictatorships start. That’s how tyrannies rise. And we are seeing phenomena like that in this country, but around the world as well.”

Nossel said they were honored to participate in the keynote conversation and hoped the event reenergized those in attendance to continue fighting for free speech.

“I think there is a rising generation that feels sometimes alienated from free speech,” Nossel said. “That free speech is a smokescreen for hatred, that it’s not relevant to the struggles that they’re waging, whether that’s for racial justice or gender justice or climate action. And, you know, it’s just the opposite. Free speech underpins our ability to advocate for all of those causes. It has made possible every great social movement in this country.”

Other panels focusing on the First Amendment also took place, featuring free speech advocates and educators, including former ACLU President Nadine Strossen, who is the first woman to have held the position.

When speaking with WHYY News ahead of the event, Strossen said free speech is “under assault every single day” from “all ends of the ideological spectrum.”

“As a full time educator and advocate, I have come to see that the more people know about the actual principles of free speech, as opposed to the distorted caricatures that people attack when they criticize free speech, the more people understand what it really stands for and how dangerous censorship is the more they support it, ” she said.

“Most people believe in freedom of speech for me, but not for thee,” Strossen said. “I want people to understand that they are never going to have freedom of speech for me unless there is also freedom of speech for thee.”