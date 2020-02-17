Rutgers chancellor Haddon named chair of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

Phoebe A. Haddon, chancellor of Rutgers University–Camden, has been named chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Haddon will lead the nine-member board and will serve a two-year term. The board oversees the Bank’s direction and performance, and participates in the formulation of the Fed’s monetary policy through its reports on economic and financial conditions and its decisions on the Bank’s discount rate.

Haddon, who was named chancellor at Rutgers in July of 2014, has been instrumental in increasing affordable access for the university through its Bridging the Gap program, which provides full or significant tuition coverage for New Jersey’s working families. She also has expanded the institution’s nationally recognized civic engagement program. Rutgers enrolls more than 7,350 students in 39 undergraduate programs and 28 master’s and doctoral programs, and has more than 1,300 employees.

Haddon is the recipient of the 2019 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of American Law Schools and the 2019 Smith College Medal. In 2015, she received the Trailblazer’s Award from the New Jersey Women Lawyer’s Association, and was similarly honored by the National Association of Women Business Owners in South Jersey in 2016.

For more than 25 years she served as a distinguished faculty member at the Temple University Beasley School of Law. During her years at Temple, she fought racial and gender bias on the Pennsylvania bench and bar, serving on several state and city bodies, including the City of Philadelphia Board of Ethics.

Haddon is a member of the American Bar Association’s Commission on the Future of Legal Services, as well as the ABA’s Kutak Award Committee. She is on the Boards of Trustees for the Cooper University Health System, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Camden Health & Athletic Association, and HERS (Higher Education Resource Services).

NJBIZ named her among the “Top 50 in Higher Ed” in New Jersey in 2019, while Philadelphia Business Journal named her to its “Power 100” list for 2019 and the Philadelphia Inquirer selected her as a winner of its 2019 Diversity & Inclusion Pioneer Award.