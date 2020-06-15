Rethinking police: How Camden, N.J., reimagined its force

Ashly Estevez-Perez, 21, has spent most of her life in Camden, which is now about half Hispanic and 40 percent Black. She remembers when children were rarely allowed to leave their front stoops given the threat of gunfire.

“The new police force came in, and you saw cars everywhere. … Everyone was kind of taken aback,” she said of what some would call “over-policing.”

“Growing up in the city, I don’t see what other alternative works,” said Estevez-Perez, a recent Rutgers-Camden graduate.

Activist and entrepreneur Sean Brown, 37, who is Black, said the surveillance solves the wrong problem.

“If we had economic justice in our community, where anybody who needed a job could get a job, we would be in a different space,” said Brown, who is raising two young sons in the city.

Once a busy manufacturing town, Camden in the past few years has added enviable luster to its commercial corridor as generous state tax breaks lured Subaru, American Water and the Philadelphia 76ers (who built a practice facility) to town.

They join earlier development that transformed Camden’s downtown and southern waterfront, including a concert venue. The estimated $3 billion in development attracts suburbanites and employs some Camden residents. But locals debate just how many.

“I don’t know one person who works in any 76er job, any Holtec (International) job, any Subaru job,” said teachers’ union president Keith Eric Benson. ”Neighborhoods have looked really similar today as they did 10 years ago.”

The police changeover followed state budget cuts that had forced Camden to slash municipal services in 2011. Nearly half of its 360 officers were laid off. Crime surged.

Then-Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., joined local Democratic power brokers in engineering a plan to eliminate the department, shed its costly union contract and create the Camden County Police Department.

Thomson remained at the helm.

Over time, his philosophy evolved from a “broken window” approach that famously saw the department cite people for failing to have bicycle horns to a friendlier approach that sends officers into the community to host barbecues, hand out ice cream and shoot hoops.

“I think we’re received a lot better than we used to be,” said Sgt. Dekel Levy, 41, as he helped distribute diapers to a steady stream of young mothers Thursday afternoon at Guadalupe Family Services in North Camden.

The neighborhood, long one of the city’s poorest and most dangerous, shows signs of progress. The state prison that dominated the nearby waterfront has been replaced with a park. Aging schools have been spruced up.

Crime rates have fallen — whether due to the police engagement, the increased investment, the booming Philadelphia economy or the national decline in violent crime.

According to police department data, Camden’s annual homicide tally has fallen from 67 in 2012 to 25 last year; robberies from 755 to 304; and assault with a gun from 381 to 250. The city, with about 73,000 residents, spends $68 million per year on policing, far more than some comparable cities.

“There is no doubt that Camden is safer than it was in the austerity era. There’s a lot of doubt about whether that’s directly due to the new police force,” Danley said.