New Jersey Catholic bishop says diocese will no longer oppose investigation into abuse allegations

The Catholic bishop of a New Jersey diocese said he would no longer oppose a state grand jury investigation of clergy sexual abuse that the church has been fighting behind closed doors in court for years.

Camden Bishop Joseph Williams, who took over the diocese in March, told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday the diocese no longer wants to prevent the attorney general’s office from seating a grand jury to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by priests and other religious officials.

Williams told the newspaper it was important to help those harmed by the church and that he doesn’t want to stop their voices from being heard.

“Our people need to hear this, the clergy needs to hear this, so that it never happens again, first of all,” Williams said.

A message seeking comment Tuesday was left with the diocese.

The change comes a week after attorneys for the diocese argued before the state Supreme Court that prosecutors did not have the authority under court rules to use a grand jury to investigate private church officials. Instead, the lawyers argued, the rule requires grand jury presentments to tackle public officials and government.

The high court has not yet issued an opinion on the arguments. It’s not immediately clear how the bishop’s new position would affect their ruling.