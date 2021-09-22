Now, even as the doors are wide open, with no capacity restrictions or masking orders from the governor, eateries face stiff challenges on several fronts — hiring enough workers, getting the supplies they need, and attracting enough customers to turn a profit.

Operators are searching for that winning recipe as COVID-19 cases in Delaware continue their summerlong escalation. As of Tuesday, the state’s weekly average of new daily cases was 455, and 257 people were hospitalized. Few of the infected people are dying, but the case and in-patient figures are at seven-month highs.

Many diners are concerned about the relentless resurgence, even as nearly 78% of Delaware adults are vaccinated.

One is Eileen Moye, who was at Chuck Lager’s bar with her friend Breda Buckley, having a martinis and appetizers. Some relatives have recently been infected with the coronavirus, and Moye fears another shutdown or more restrictions could be looming once it gets colder.

“I want it to stay open,’’ Moye said. “So I’m concerned about people getting vaccinated, and I hope that they do because I kind of got used to having fun again, and I hope it continues into the winter. I don’t know what that’s going to look like. So we’re trying to do what we can do right now.”

Leishman said restaurants are so vital to so many people, and need to thrive again.

“It’s where we go to celebrate, to mourn, to do business, to go with our families when we’re on vacation,’’ she said. “I don’t think people understand the value that restaurants bring to our daily lives. It’s not just a meal.”

‘I can’t get my regular fries. Same thing with rolls’

Across the state, lots of people are going out for meals, but they aren’t exactly flocking to their favorite steakhouse, sushi or burrito spots.

Dawn Joyce, the upbeat, energetic woman who runs Chuck Lager, said business is decent but could be better.

“Some people don’t want to come out. So it’s been slow to come back,’’ she told WHYY. “We’re not as busy as we’d like to be on a regular basis, but we’ve been able to maintain.”

Joyce rattled off the daily struggles her business faces in trying to serve the customers who do come in, or call for pickup orders or deliveries. For example, she said, there are about 35 people currently working, but another 10 jobs are open.

“It’s been challenging staffing the restaurant,’’ Joyce said. “They found other employment. They’ve gone other directions. Especially in the back of the house. I had to raise some cook salaries and some dishwashers, you know, to compete with the market.”