Members of an urban search-and-rescue team from southeastern Pennsylvania have returned home. They were part of the Surfside Condo Collapse recovery effort.

The members of PA-Task Force 1 exited the bus and specially equipped rescue vehicles to a drumline and welcome home hugs from families.

Ed Brown is a member of the unit who works at rescue 1 in Philadelphia. He says they did their best to offer closure to the families of the victims. “It was very humbling, a lot of hard work, all the resources that went down from all the states got together and I know we made an impact.”

Deputy Chief Carl Randolph of the Philadelphia Fire Department says the whole experience was a very emotional one. “There were critical incident stress debriefing teams 24/7 around the clock. We do understand the emotional impact, but the one thing we wanted was to return folks to their loved ones for the purpose of closure.”