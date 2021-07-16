Philadelphia’s City Controller continues to be critical of the Kenney Administration and how it handles finances.

Rebecca Rhynhart says her “Report on Internal Controls and Compliance” has several issues that Mayor Jim Kenney and his administration needs to take to heart, including $167 million in accounting errors.

“Now they were corrected, once our auditors told the finance department there were these errors, but the fact there was still $167 million in errors was not acceptable. Now, I will say the errors a few years ago were $900 million, so there’s been some improvement, but not enough.”