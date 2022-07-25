First responders join military for ‘worst case scenario’ training in Philly this week

The military is joining forces this week with area first responders to run a preparedness exercise in Philadelphia.

Army Col. Chris McKinney, chief of staff for Task Force 46, said Philadelphia offers a perfect urban environment to prepare for anything from a nuclear attack to chemical warfare. That’s exactly what will be simulated during the four days of exercises replicating a mass casualty event beginning Tuesday.

“We’re over at the Navy Yard where we’ll be replicating a mass casualty decontamination location, and that could be for any type of particular chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, should any of those unfortunate instances ever occur.”

McKinney adds that the Fire Academy in Northeast Philadelphia will also see military aircraft rehearsing how to respond to a mass casualty situation.