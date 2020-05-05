Renee Amoore, former Republican Party leader and health care executive, dies at 67

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of political and business leader Renee Amoore. Her death was confirmed by Alex Balacki, First Deputy Coroner in that office.

Amoore was the Deputy Chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party and founder and president of The Amoore Group, which included Amoore Health Systems, Inc., 521 Management Group, Inc., and Ramsey Educational and Development Institute, Inc.

These companies provide economic development and job creation opportunities, government liaison, marketing, and public relations services at both corporate and educational training programs.

Amoore was a long time advocate of clinically appropriate and cost effective alternatives to more expensive care.

In 1996, she was elevated to the position of Deputy Chair of the state’s Republican Party and was recognized nationally for the work she did to bring more people of color into the Republican Party.

The coroners office has yet to determine the cause of death. Funeral details have not been announced by the family.