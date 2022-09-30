Remnants of Ian to bring rain, wind to Philly region

A person walks along a path by the ocean as the wind blows. The sky is gray and stormy.

A person walks along the wall as effects from Hurricane Ian are felt, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in the Battery of Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely bring rain and wind to the Philadelphia region this weekend.

“Mostly this is going to be a coastal event in terms of impacts, but the impacts are more on the lower-end scale,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a local meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The Delaware and New Jersey coasts are forecast to get the most rain. The coast of Sussex County, Delaware, could get up to 6 inches this weekend.

The Philly area could see 1.5 to 2 inches, with the highest chance of rain early morning through midday Saturday, Wunderlin said.

Wind gusts in the region could reach up to 30 miles per hour Saturday and Sunday.

Areas of the region could see some minor flooding — but overall, Wunderlin said, the event shouldn’t be major.

“Rainfall rates are really kind of the main concern,” he said. “However, they’re kind of a low concern, overall, if we were to summarize the event.”

Cape May and Sussex counties are also under a coastal flood advisory Friday due to the high tide.

It’s best to move your car to higher ground and elevate keepsakes and important documents in your home before flooding starts. And remember — do not drive through floodwaters.

About Sophia Schmidt

Sophia Schmidt covers the environment for WHYY's PlanPhilly.

Read more
Sophia Schmidt smiles for a photo outside

