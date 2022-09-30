Remnants of Ian to bring rain, wind to Philly region
The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely bring rain and wind to the Philadelphia region this weekend.
“Mostly this is going to be a coastal event in terms of impacts, but the impacts are more on the lower-end scale,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a local meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The Delaware and New Jersey coasts are forecast to get the most rain. The coast of Sussex County, Delaware, could get up to 6 inches this weekend.
The Philly area could see 1.5 to 2 inches, with the highest chance of rain early morning through midday Saturday, Wunderlin said.
Wind gusts in the region could reach up to 30 miles per hour Saturday and Sunday.
Areas of the region could see some minor flooding — but overall, Wunderlin said, the event shouldn’t be major.
“Rainfall rates are really kind of the main concern,” he said. “However, they’re kind of a low concern, overall, if we were to summarize the event.”
☔️🧥 Get the umbrellas and raincoats ready. Ian's remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp, and breezy conditions to the region into early next week. Most of the rain will fall tonight through Sat morning. Localized minor flooding is possible. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/dtbHTF8qkU— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 30, 2022
Cape May and Sussex counties are also under a coastal flood advisory Friday due to the high tide.
It’s best to move your car to higher ground and elevate keepsakes and important documents in your home before flooding starts. And remember — do not drive through floodwaters.
Subscribe to PlanPhilly