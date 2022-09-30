Remnants of Ian to bring rain, wind to Philly region

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely bring rain and wind to the Philadelphia region this weekend.

“Mostly this is going to be a coastal event in terms of impacts, but the impacts are more on the lower-end scale,” said Cameron Wunderlin, a local meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The Delaware and New Jersey coasts are forecast to get the most rain. The coast of Sussex County, Delaware, could get up to 6 inches this weekend.

The Philly area could see 1.5 to 2 inches, with the highest chance of rain early morning through midday Saturday, Wunderlin said.

Wind gusts in the region could reach up to 30 miles per hour Saturday and Sunday.