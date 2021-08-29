Breastfeeding gaps between Black and white mothers have existed for as long as the government has collected data on those rates, since 2000.

In 2018, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Immunization Survey-Child, about 84% of U.S. mothers said they breastfed their babies. But when researchers broke down that number by race, 85% of white mothers said they breastfed, more than the 75.5% of Black mothers who said the same — a 9.5% disparity.

Saleemah McNeil says this is not about a question of choice. McNeil remembers having trouble breastfeeding her child just days after giving birth in 2006. She remembers an impatient hospital staff who offered her little help.

“I had a very abrasive lactation consultant come and try and support me while we were in the hospital, and my son just would not latch on,” recalled McNeil, who lives in Philadelphia. “And I felt that the nursing staff was very impatient.”

That was all just a few days after McNeil had survived a traumatic birth experience, in which she was rushed to the hospital and delivered her son earlier than expected.

The memory of the hospital’s lack of care for her birthing journey, especially her breastfeeding struggles, have stayed with McNeil over the years. She remembers the hospital sending her home with bottles of baby formula. Her sister, who had already breastfed two children at the time, ended up assisting her.

“And [my sister said] you get used to [the nausea], that goes away,” said McNeil. “And ultimately it did. So when I think about just her providing me with that small bit of encouragement and information, it really helped my journey.”

According to multiple qualitative studies, Black women identify breastfeeding to be the healthiest and most desired feeding method for their infants. And without the support and knowledge her family was able to impart to her, McNeil said, her path to breastfeeding would have been a lot harder. During her life, she’s seen countless Black mothers trying to breastfeed and either lacking the support or being separated from their kids before they are able to do so.

For half a decade, McNeil worked at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, where she assisted incarcerated women with their birthing journeys as a doula and an instructor of maternal health classes. Working in corrections and bearing witness to the lives of the women she served ignited anger and passion within herself, she said.

“[Incarcerated women] would immediately be separated from their child within 48 hours [of giving birth] and then be back to the jail,” said McNeil. “However, I found myself day in and day out listening to the life story of these newfound parents. And I knew that I needed to do something greater to help them remain out of jail when they got the opportunity to be released, which is why I became a therapist.”

Meeting the need

McNeil long dreamed of creating an access point of care for Black people after noticing those adverse experiences in the health system at her workplace and in her own life. What at first started as a desire to meet the needs of incarcerated mothers has expanded into a wider vision. McNeil is now a reproductive psychotherapist and the founder and CEO of Oshun Family Center, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide racially concordant care to Black birthing families and members of the Black community through telehealth therapy and a range of maternal health support services for every stage of the birthing journey.

In 2019, Oshun Family Center launched the Maternal Wellness Village, a network of Black birth workers, doulas, therapists, and lactation consultants who focus on the intersection of racism, racial trauma, and maternal health. With no brick-and-mortar location just yet, the Oshun center connects individuals and families to culturally competent clinicians and health workers within their network to help them navigate challenges such as postpartum depression, anxiety, traumatic birthing experiences, and lactation issues.

“Racially concordant care is so important because I think it helps work through the initial barrier of creating trust,” said McNeil. “And what we do know is that there is a lot of mistrust with the Black community in the medical system due to … generations long of mistreatment of Black bodies.”

Jabina Coleman is a licensed social worker, the founder of Lifehouse Lactation and Perinatal Services, and she works as a board-certified lactation consultant within the Oshun Family Center’s Maternal Wellness Village. She specializes in the clinical management of breastfeeding.

A lot of Coleman’s work involves listening to new parents and supporting them through the challenges of postpartum life. Whether that’s helping a new mother make the decision to breastfeed or helping families make the transition from the hospital to their home, she wears many hats.

“Some people are also doing this alone,” said Coleman. “And being that we’re in the pandemic, it makes it even harder for people to build community around lactation. And having a successful lactation and infant-feeding journey is really [about] having a supportive network of people around you.”