Health officials issue warning after 2 potentially rabid raccoon attacks near Princeton University

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Princeton University student is being treated after being attacked by a raccoon that is suspected to have rabies. It is the second incident this week involving a potentially rabid raccoon, according to health officials in Princeton, New Jersey.

The first attack was on Monday around 8:45 a.m. near the Dillion Gym on the Princeton, New Jersey campus. Officials say the raccoon was exhibiting behaviors commonly associated with rabies, including chirping noises, unprovoked aggression and no fear of humans. The student has since received post-exposure treatment.

Then, a resident on Hibben Road reported that they were attacked by a raccoon that was sitting on their door mat around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. That person was able to escape without being injured but did report the same behavior in the raccoon they encountered.

The city’s animal control is working closely with the university to locate and capture the raccoon(s), officials said.

Rabies is a potentially fatal virus that can be prevented by avoiding contact with animals that may be rabid. It can be spread from a bite of a rabid animal or when an animal’s saliva comes in contact with a person’s mouth, eye or an open sore.

If you or a loved one gets bitten or scratched by an unfamiliar animal or an animal suspected to have rabies, officials say you should immediately wash the wound with soap and water and then seek medical attention. Your medical provider should then report and coordinate with local health officials.

While not all exposures require post-exposure treatment, anyone who is exposed should get vaccinated right away to help prevent the disease.

It also poses a threat to unvaccinated domestic animals. Officials say these recent incidents should be a reminder for pet owners to make sure their animals are up-to-date with their rabies vaccinations.

Human cases of rabies in the United States are rare, according to health officials. Bats are most commonly found to have the disease, but skunks, foxes and raccoons can also develop rabies.