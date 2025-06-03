Why is news important? WHYY News is heading to Princeton High School to teach a media literacy class
Students studying journalism and public speaking will explore the world of news during a course about news gathering, story ideation and storyboarding.
WHYY News journalists will head to Princeton High School on June 5 to lead a media literacy class aimed at helping students navigate today’s information landscape.
The interactive session at 151 Moore St. will be offered to students studying journalism and public speaking. Students will explore different issues related to news, learn how news is gathered, story ideation and storyboarding and discuss the role of journalism and journalists in a democracy.
WHYY New Jersey reporter David Matthau and Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora, managing editor for suburban news, will lead the class teaching students about the interview process, news gathering equipment and tools and the publication and broadcasting process.
Matthau covers the State House and general assignments in the Garden State. Prior to joining WHYY, Matthau was lead investigative reporter for New Jersey 101.5 News. He’s won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community Award and contributed to the National Edward R. Murrow Best Newscast award. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California, and lives in Mercer County, New Jersey.
Bora is an Assamese American journalist, teacher, writer, filmmaker and award-winning dancer. She has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times and The Press of Atlantic City.
Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Quartz, WURD Radio, All India Radio and SAGE Business Researcher. She is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University and lives in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
This will be the latest in a series of WHYY media literacy presentations by the newsroom for students of all ages at schools and camps across the region, to educate students about the importance of news in democracy.
Editor’s note: This WHYY News media literacy presentation is supported by the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.
