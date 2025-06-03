From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

WHYY News journalists will head to Princeton High School on June 5 to lead a media literacy class aimed at helping students navigate today’s information landscape.

The interactive session at 151 Moore St. will be offered to students studying journalism and public speaking. Students will explore different issues related to news, learn how news is gathered, story ideation and storyboarding and discuss the role of journalism and journalists in a democracy.

WHYY New Jersey reporter David Matthau and Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora, managing editor for suburban news, will lead the class teaching students about the interview process, news gathering equipment and tools and the publication and broadcasting process.