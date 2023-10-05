City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson led a “Peace-Not-Guns Public Safety Walk” Wednesday after award-winning Philadelphia journalist and community activist Josh Kruger was killed in his Point Breeze home earlier this week.

Kruger was shot seven times in the 2300 block of Watkins Street around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, according to 6abc. No arrests have been made, and a person of interest has not been publicly identified. An investigation is ongoing.

Councilmember Johnson, who represents Point Breeze, called Kruger’s death “unacceptable” and said the walk was to “address the trauma.”

“When a life is taken, you don’t impact only the family, but also you impact the actual neighbors that live in the community,” Johnson said. “Waking up in the morning — as myself — as a resident of Point Breeze, and learning that someone was murdered inside their home … it’s totally unacceptable. It just shows how we have to make this the number one priority here in Philadelphia, which is keeping our neighborhoods and our people safe.”