Public demonstration partially shuts down I-676 westbound in Center City

Video from the scene shows a crowd of people on the roadway with signs.

    March 30, 2024

Dozens of arrests were made after a large demonstration partially shut down Interstate 676 westbound in Center City on Saturday.

Authorities reported police activity on I-676 between the New Jersey state line and the Broad Street exit.

Video from the scene shows a crowd of people on the roadway with signs.

According to police, 350 members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation rushed onto the highway and started blocking traffic.

Roughly 320 of those members left I-676 peacefully to walk through Center City, police say.

Investigators said state police arrested the 30 other members who were blocking the highway.

There are rolling road closures and traffic stops due to this activity. Drivers should expect delays.

