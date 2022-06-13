President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Tuesday, speaking at AFL-CIO convention

President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the 29th AFL-CIO Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

He’ll talk about his administration’s commitment to organized labor.

The convention brings 57 unions together to debate, vote on resolutions and chart the course for the labor movement’s future.

Biden will also speak about the economy, with inflation continuing to rise and average gas prices topping $5 a gallon.

The AFL-CIO convention kicked off on Sunday. It runs through Wednesday.

