The former president of the Wilmington firefighters union will spend the next five years in prison for possessing a large stash of child pornography on his cellphone.

Joseph J. Leonetti Jr. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly to five years behind bars plus another five years of supervised release for having the videos and images, which “included depictions of prepubescent minors engaged in various sexual acts and the lascivious exhibition of their genitals,’’ said U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ office Thursday after the sentencing.

Weiss’s office said Leonetti had erased some of the child porn from the phone when he saw federal agents arrive at his home in June 2020. Among the deletions found during a forensic review of the seized phone was an app that Leonetti used to “chat in a group dedicated to pedophilia” and to which he uploaded a video of child porn.