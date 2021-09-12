Gov. Carney’s nephew is Delaware’s new $92 million gridiron man

Long before he became Delaware’s governor, John Carney used to play a game called “Interception” with his two sons and their younger cousin, Brian O’Neill.

O’Neill, a big husky kid and natural athlete, held his own and at times dominated the games. As he grew older, O’Neill’s sports exploits continued to amaze his uncle, who had been a three-sport high school star and played football at Dartmouth College.

O’Neill grew to 6 foot, 7 inches by his senior year at Salesianum School in Wilmington, where he was first-team All-State at Salesianum High School at wide receiver in football and center in basketball, leading the teams to state championships.

At the University of Pittsburgh, coaches converted O’Neill to a tight end and then an offensive tackle as he put on 50 pounds. His next stop was the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, which took him in the second round of the 2018 draft. O’Neill joined the starting lineup midway through that season and since has been a stalwart in the lineup.

And this week, with the NFL season starting, the Vikings rewarded O’Neill with a whopping 5-year, $92 million contract. The deal is by far the most lucrative ever signed by a professional athlete born and raised in Delaware.

“The whole contract thing is just a little bit surreal,’’ Carney told WHYY News Friday. “I still look at him as a little kid who came around our house and playing football. It’s not that many years removed from that. … He’s got to be one of the greatest athletes ever to come out of the state of Delaware.”