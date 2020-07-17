Police, lifeguards rescue deer from ocean at Jersey Shore

“Not your average ocean rescue!”

That’s how police described a joint effort with lifeguards to rescue a deer struggling in the ocean off a New Jersey beach.

The deer was spotted Thursday morning in the water near Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant, according to a statement from the Long Branch Police Department.

Two members of the city’s beach rescue team on personal water craft and two lifeguards on paddle boards headed into the surf, while police officers and an animal control supervisor on land helped coordinate the rescue.

The rescuers helped guide the young deer to shore at Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park.

“We are happy to report that the deer survived his swim unharmed,” police wrote. “This is a perfect example of how lucky we all are to have such a wonderful and dedicated team of employees working together across all departments here in Long Branch.”

The deer did not show any sign of being injured.

Police wrote that it’s “a great reminder to only swim when a lifeguard is present!”

Spotting deer on Jersey Shore beaches is not uncommon. And they are excellent swimmers.

In recent years, deer have been spotted in Wildwood Crest, Sandy Hook, and Manasquan, where fisherman Adam Holloway spotted three deer gallivanting along the shoreline before one jumped into the ocean and drama ensued. In May 2019, two surfers rescued a deer struggling in the cold ocean water off the coast Belmar.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.