Ocean City Council limits street performances on boardwalk, raises fee to $200

Street performers on the Ocean City Boardwalk will only be allowed to perform in certain locations on certain days following a unanimous ruling by the City Council last week.

According to Ordinance No. 24-01, “boardwalk entertainers” can only perform within two “designated entertainment zones” between May 1 and October 31. The first zone is located between 5th and 8th streets, and the second is between 12th and 14th streets.

Performances are only allowed from 7-10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The curfew can be extended for “Special Events,” such as Family Night and Mummers Night.

The ordinance, which passed unanimously during a council meeting on January 25, says the boardwalk is an “invaluable social, economic, recreational, and aesthetic resource which requires the attention of the City of Ocean City to maintain its character.”

Councilmember Jody Levchuk said while he “respects” the entertainment on the boardwalk, he described it as “disruptive.”

“It’s disruptive to employees who work in many of the stores,” Levchuk said. “Many of which say they want to go home because they’re having a panic attack because they’re hearing one set of music in the store, and then they’re hearing all the music coming into the stores that are overpowering the conversations and everything else.”