Ocean City’s beaches will close at 8 p.m. after the mayor signed off on orders meant to “send a strong message to teens and their parents” following an uptick in crime over Memorial Day weekend.

Over the weekend, police responded to 999 incidents, according to a release from Mayor Jay Gillian — an increase from 869 reports during Memorial Day weekend in 2022. The reported crimes included vandalism, assault, theft, and underage drinking, Gillian said.

“We want parents, grandparents, and families to know that we’re all in this together, and we will be holding people accountable,” he said. “I also want to send a message to our governor and legislators that the laws they forced on all municipalities are a threat to public safety, and they deprive families of the opportunity to enjoy the Jersey Shore.”

Gillian’s order also bans backpacks on the beach and boardwalk after 8 p.m. Boardwalk bathrooms will be closed at 10 p.m. The beach curfew and backpack ban apply to all ages. In addition, the curfew for juveniles will be changed to 11 p.m. from 1 a.m.

“I understand that these new directives will affect many people who are not teens, but it’s important that we stop this type of behavior now,” Gillian said. “In the end, protecting our reputation as ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’ will benefit everybody in Ocean City.”