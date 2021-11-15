Planning for a $15 million rec center begins with board game in Fairhill

Two dozen residents of North Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood recently gathered in a community hall to play a board game with unusual stakes: a new rec center.

Designed by Lisa Jo Epstein, the founder and director of a theater-based community engagement company, Just Act in partnership with HACE, the game was designed to involve Fairhill residents in a $15 million rec center renovation.

The project, which will combine the Mann Older Adult Center and Rivera Recreation Center, is part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s Rebuild initiative, funded by Mayor Jim Kenney’s tax on sugary beverages.

“It’s supposed to be play, but we take it seriously because we are from the community,”said Lois Williams, who lives down the block from the recreation center site at 5th and Allegheny Avenue. “We want things to be the way we need it to be for us.”

Williams wants to see the new rec center used for after school programs for children, and she wants to take cooking and gardening classes. By the time the new Older Adults Center opens next fall, she will have aged into it and is looking forward to its outdoor garden area.

“I have a nice backyard and I really would like to get into gardening,” she said. “I have houseplants, but I have none outside of my yard.”

The game is helping her articulate that vision to city decisionmakers. Part of an 18-month process organized by HACE, the goal is to engage community members to determine what they want out of a 21st century recreation center.

Instead of surveying residents and compiling responses, HACE used storytelling, performance, and play for the serious work of neighborhood development.

Each team played with its own bilingual board, laid out with parking spaces, a stack of cards identifying values and activities, and colored game pieces.

Each board was titled with one of 10 words: inclusion, beauty, opportunity, generosity, growth, resilience, respect, sense of belonging, sense of ownership, and safety/security.

“These top 10 values emerged from 179 people from the neighborhood who noted that these values were most important to them,” Epstein said.

The next step was to place cards that identify activities reflecting those values, which could be offered at the new rec center. Then, they matched them with people who would benefit most from those activities.