Feds renew warnings as phone and email scams continue to rise

Scammers impersonating businesses or government agencies cost Americans almost $3 billion a year. While the narrative surrounding these scams often varies, the Federal Trade Commission is offering a fresh warning to consumers about some common traits that can make it easier to quickly detect a scammer.

Gema de las Heras, a consumer education specialist at the Federal Trade Commission, said every scam has key aspects.

“Scammers always contact you unexpectedly, and they’re asking you for money or personal information. They always create a source of a sense of urgency. They want to act fast so that you don’t have time to think about it or consult with someone else,” she said. “They’re often going to tell you to keep this a secret. They don’t want you to talk to your family or friends and tell them what’s going on and they will also tell you to pay them in a specific way.”

De las Heras said the federal agency needs help from the public to report scams even if officials don’t catch them. The commission has a list of answers to frequently asked questions available on its website.

That includes reporting things that seem fishy even if you’re not sure it’s a scam.