If you received a text message from the “Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Services,” do not engage with it — it’s a scam.

The “smishing” (SMS/Phishing) scam falsely informs individuals that they have unpaid toll fees and threatens additional charges if the fees are not paid promptly. The scam includes a link that impersonates the official Pennsylvania Turnpike website, directing victims to pay the fraudulent fees.

According to Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) Press Secretary Marissa Orbanek, they received over 3,000 reports since Saturday, when the PTC was first notified of the scam.

While the scammers are contacting PTC customers, Orbanek reiterated there was no security breach or loss of official information. The scammers randomly messaged drivers who live inside and outside of Pennsylvania. Orbanek said the PTC will never directly communicate with customers through text messages.

In a statement released Saturday, the PTC advised potential victims of the scam on how to handle the perilous text message.

“People who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from the PA Turnpike or another toll agency should not click on the link.”