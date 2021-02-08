Philly teachers defy demands to return to buildings, plan Monday protests

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Philadelphia’s teachers union will hold citywide protests Monday, defying school district plans to bring teachers back into classrooms for the first time since last March. As part of its “day of action,” the union has told members not to enter school buildings as requested.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) said in a statement Sunday that “thousands of teachers” will work outside their buildings instead of going inside.

The protests will include appearances by Randi Weingarten, who heads the American Federation of Teachers.