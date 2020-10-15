Philly streets commissioner: City can’t afford hazard pay for sanitation workers

The City of Brotherly Love does not have the money to pay sanitation workers hazard pay, according to Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams.

The reason is simple: Philly is broke. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the city was forced to plug a $749 million budget hole, mostly due to a shortfall in taxes, the commissioner told City Council Wednesday.

“We sympathize with calls to provide additional pay for frontline workers who continue to put their lives on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, any proposal for hazardous pay — for the sanitation team or any city workers — would need to be supported with outside funding from state and federal sources,” Williams said during a Labor Committee hearing on Wednesday.

City Council passed a resolution calling for the hearing in January — months before Philadelphia reported its first positive case of COVID-19. But Councilmember Cherelle Parker, who introduced the measure in response to an October 2019 article from PlanPhilly, still hopes to convince the city that sanitation workers deserve hazard pay — especially in light of the additional risks they’ve had to take to keep working during the pandemic.

With people working from home, the amount of trash hitting the curbs each week for pickup skyrocketed, putting workers at higher risk of injuring themselves. Sanitation employees have also complained about a lack of personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. The problem spurred one employee, Terrill Haigler, aka @_yafavtrashman, to launch a fundraising campaign to purchase safety gear for himself and his coworkers. Haigler has also used his platform to call for hazard pay.