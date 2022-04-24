South Street Spring Festival returns to Philly May 7
What’s spring without flowers blooming, the return of Phillies baseball, and street festivals?
Unfortunately, the past two years have been light on that last one. But as Philadelphians figure out the seemingly ever-fluctuating new normal, many old traditions are returning to make that transition feel a little more seamless.
After a two-year absence, the South Street Spring Festival returns to Philly’s South Street Headhouse District on Saturday, May 7.
“We are so excited to be able to bring back this popular event and kick off the street festival season in Philadelphia while enjoying an afternoon on South Street,” South Street Headhouse District Executive Director Michael Harris said in a news release.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., South Street between 2nd and 8th streets will be packed with outdoor drinks and dining from the neighborhood’s eateries and city food trucks, including Banh Mi and Bottles, Bridget Foy’s, Puyero Venezuelan Flavor, and The Twisted Tail.
Brauhaus Schmitz will host its annual German Maifest, a celebration of the arrival of spring filled with German food, drink, music, and a giant traditional maypole — or maibaum — to cavort around.
Among several live performance areas, Philadelphia’s School of Rock will be performing at Woolly Mammoth, O’Neals Pub will offer karaoke for all ages from noon until 6 p.m., and the Kimmel Center will host a “Hairspray” inspired 60s dance party to promote the musical’s run later in May.
May 7 is also coincidentally Free Comic Book Day and Atomic City Comics is participating with free giveaways and special character appearances.
More information on the day’s free, family-friendly entertainment and other event information can be found at South Street Headhouse District’s website.
