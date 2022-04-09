‘I got a gut feeling this year.’ Hope springs eternal at Phillies’ opening day

Lance Layton and Mark Lavere of Landenberg, Pa., have been coming to the Phillies’ opening day together for almost 40 years.

“We’ve been friends forever,” Lavere said. “Who else do you want to spend opening day with?”

Since they started coming in 1985, their traditional opening day ritual has expanded. It’s not just the two of them anymore.

“Now we’ve included all of our families,” Layton said. “It’s now like 20, 25 people coming with us where it was originally, just the two of us.”

Opening day traditions are as fierce as the fans themselves. Opening day did not really happen in 2021, as the pandemic forced the ballpark to severely restrict seating. There were no crowds to speak of.

Today all the parking lots in the South Philly stadium complex – including Lincoln Financial Field and Wells Fargo Center – were a sea of red as tens of thousands of tailgaters spread out across the entire property to spend the day grilling, drinking, throwing around a ball, playing cornhole, and blasting music from their cars.