What’s Your Most Unpopular Philly Opinion?, Toxic Turf

Some cancers may be linked to PFAS chemicals found in artificial turf. Athletes and parents worry about the safety of playing on these fields. Investigative journalist David Gambacorta, Philadelphia Inquirer, joins us to discuss the risks on the field, the affected athletes, and what experts say about the risk.

Hot takes on Philadelphia. Avi Wolfman-Arent sparked a lively discussion online asking for unpopular opinions about the city. From dissing cheesesteaks to questioning the hype around the Rocky statue, the responses were bold and unfiltered. We discuss Philly politics, food, and culture with Lauren Vidas, election lawyer and Broad and Market blogger, Solomon Jones, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist and radio host, and Dave Davies, former WHYY reporter and Fresh Air contributor.