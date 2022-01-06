Philly schools to go virtual Friday as winter storm nears region

The storm is expected to arrive between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., and continue steadily through the early hours of Friday morning, according to 6abc.

Students will still be expected to log on for a full day of virtual learning — meaning the district will not cancel classes for a snow day. The district says teachers will notify students of the schedule.

District staff designated as “essential” personnel during the storm will be contacted by their supervisors with procedures for working on-site, and “will be compensated according to the provisions of their collective bargaining agreements,” the district said in a statement, adding that all other staff members are expected to work from home.