There are a number of explanations for why so many cases were missed.

Due to the initial nationwide testing shortage, anyone experiencing moderate COVID-19 symptoms who was otherwise healthy was instructed to stay home and self-quarantine but not seek testing. That way, what limited supplies were available could be conserved for the elderly, those with underlying conditions, and health care workers. That instruction alone could account for thousands of symptomatic cases that went undetected.

Over the past few months, testing capacity has continued to increase. But more tests won’t catch those without any symptoms who are still able to spread the virus, therefore contributing to its transmission throughout the community. About 40% of those with COVID-19 are thought to be asymptomatic. To accurately count asymptomatic carriers would require random testing; to prevent them from spreading the virus would require ongoing precautions like mask-wearing.

Compared to the other areas analyzed in the study, the Philadelphia region fared rather well. The researchers estimated New York City had 12 times the number of recorded cases based on antibodies, and the true count across the state of Missouri was likely 23 times greater. Of the areas studied, only the state of Connecticut had a lower margin than Philadelphia, where the actual number of cases was six times greater than those documented.

The overall rate of people with antibodies in this region was just over 3% of the total population — nowhere near the 60% to 70% threshold needed for herd immunity, in which enough of the population has contracted the virus that transmission rates decrease. Plus, researchers are still determining the impact that antibodies have on strength and length of immunity.

How might the response to the virus have been different if the true number of cases was clear in real-time?

Gov. Tom Wolf used a variety of metrics to guide the reopening of economies in each county. Those included overall case counts, testing capacity, robust contact tracing, and case investigation infrastructure and hospital capacity. Many have criticized Wolf for allowing counties to begin reopening before they satisfied those benchmarks. The counties would have certainly fallen short if the true number of cases was reflected.

A representative for the Pennsylvania Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment.

Going forward, Brown and Walensky contend that the study’s findings should make governments think twice about how much testing they need to keep the virus in check.

“Large differences between known, reported cases and the serology-based estimates reported … underscore how limited [diagnostic] testing capacity, including both the massive shortfalls that derailed the early epidemic response and the ongoing lack of testing for active surveillance, have left enormous numbers of infections undetected, circulating in the community, and propagating the epidemic,” they wrote.

In one sense, the report offers some good news: The retroactively identified cases are likely to have been less severe — or in many cases, symptomless – since they didn’t require hospitalization.

That might demonstrate that the death rate of the virus is lower than originally estimated since more people had contracted it without dying. Although that, of course, does nothing to change the total number of lives lost.