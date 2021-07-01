Philly pool season begins after challenging search for lifeguards

Pool season is officially open in Philly for the first time in two years, following the Department of Parks & Recreation’s difficulties hiring enough lifeguards.

For Jeremiah, a 12-year-old from South Philly, this day couldn’t come soon enough.

“I feel like it’s going to the pool for your first time again. It’s a special day,” he said, plastic blue shark goggles flipped upside down on his head. “I love it. I’m enjoying myself.”

Last summer, without pools or rec centers open in the city, Jeremiah spent all his time inside.

“I stayed in the house, did school, cleaned, and that’s pretty much it,” he said, adding that he’s excited to play more basketball this summer at city rec centers and swim in the pool every day.

Syeita Adams, who lives in Southwest Philadelphia with her 10-year-old daughter Malaya, is also glad pools have reopened. Last year, she struggled to find activities for Malaya.

“I’m excited that they’re able to swim. It’s hot, so they’re excited, I’m excited. It’s great,” Adams said, adding that having the kids back in pools “keeps them off the streets.”