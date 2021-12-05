Philly Parks & Rec to offer students free meals during winter break

During the academic year, many Philadelphia students rely on their schools for free meals.

Since at least 40% of families qualify for free or reduced school lunch, the city falls under Pennsylvania’s community eligibility provision. The designation means all Philadelphia families, regardless of household income, are eligible for free school lunches.

This winter break, in an effort to ensure students can still access affordable and nutritious food, Philadelphia’s Department of Parks & Recreation will offer free “school’s out” meals to students in need.

A longstanding public health issue pre-COVID-19, food insecurity has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

According to Feeding America, more than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians face food insecurity, including more than 300,000 children.