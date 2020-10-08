Philabundance is training chefs in a $12-million facility built on a vacant city lot

Walking into the Philabundance Community Kitchen’s new building makes Samir Hernandez feel proud and inspired.

Three years ago, the 30-year-old Philadelphian came into the free culinary training program looking for a new start, after losing a retail job he had for a decade. He had just gotten engaged. Hernandez knew basic cooking skills from lessons taught by his Colombian mom and abuela in the kitchen growing up in Washington D.C. But in the 14-week program, he learned practical professional skills, like how to properly hold a knife and sear a chicken. And more importantly, he said, he learned how to change his life.

“They really instilled qualities in me that I knew that I had, but I needed someone to just coddle and transform into what it could be,” Hernandez said. “And once I allowed that to happen, everything just started changing, the doors just started opening up.”

Hernandez worked at restaurant kitchens throughout the city after graduating from the 20-year-old Philabundance training program, which then shared space with a family shelter.

Today, he is about to become a father for the first time and he’s back at PCK — only this time as the assistant chef instructor at the nonprofit’s $12 million new state-of-the-art 20,000-square-foot facility in North Philadelphia.

“It screams professionalism,” Hernandez said about the new space. “It makes you feel like anything is possible and that we can do anything out of this space. I mean, really, the sky is truly the limit here.”

The new facility marks a major investment for Philabundance, with features unimaginable in the space where it operated for 15 years and Hernandez learned to be a chef.

There, the community kitchen shared ovens, refrigerating and dry storage space with a 12,000-square-foot family shelter. And so everything happened in one windowless space: meals for families living in the shelter, meal production for other shelters Philabundance contracts with, and training for the nearly 1,000 students the program has graduated since 2000.

Hernandez and his team now work out of a bright “A” shaped building with open common spaces, a classroom, a conference center, lounges, offices and a laundry room. Food is made in three kitchens — production, training and demonstration — with massive stainless steel refrigerators and freezers, professional ovens and grills. All of the equipment is shiny and new.

“It just gives you a sense of focus and purpose to see all the bright lights, all the new gadgets and all the new tools, and seeing how clean and organized things are,” Hernadez said. “And then just knowing that you’re able to be a part of this, to be able to learn and cultivate a good environment for everyone to come and be a part of.”