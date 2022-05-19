The Philadelphia Phillies and Citizens Bank are teaming up with Philabundance to support hunger relief efforts in the region.

This is the 12th year of the Phans Feeding Families Campaign and Citizens presented a $50,000 check to Philabundance at their South Philadelphia facility to kick off the effort.

The money couldn’t have come at a better time. Loree Jones, CEO of Philabundance said that their output has more than doubled since the onset of COVID-19.

“Before COVID started, in a given year we were distributing about 25 million pounds of food, which is a lot. Since the pandemic, we’re distributing more than 55 million pounds a year. So we were doubling the amount of food that we’re giving to people in this area.”