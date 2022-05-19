Phillies, Philabundance, and Citizens Bank team up to help those who are food insecure
The Philadelphia Phillies and Citizens Bank are teaming up with Philabundance to support hunger relief efforts in the region.
This is the 12th year of the Phans Feeding Families Campaign and Citizens presented a $50,000 check to Philabundance at their South Philadelphia facility to kick off the effort.
The money couldn’t have come at a better time. Loree Jones, CEO of Philabundance said that their output has more than doubled since the onset of COVID-19.
“Before COVID started, in a given year we were distributing about 25 million pounds of food, which is a lot. Since the pandemic, we’re distributing more than 55 million pounds a year. So we were doubling the amount of food that we’re giving to people in this area.”
Bill DeVito, a vice president of Citizens Bank said people really don’t know who is food insecure and who isn’t.
“You probably know someone who’s suffering from food insecurity and you don’t even realize it. It could be a friend, a family member, or a colleague, you know, a neighbor, DeVito said.
“This is our twelfth year of doing the Phans Feeding Families food drive ad campaigns. So it’s something that’s near and dear to us as a company. It’s one of our core giving categories.”
Bank employees come to the Philabundance facility in South Philadelphia and pack boxes as part of the efforts to fight food insecurity in the region.
This year there are multiple ways for the general public to help. By texting PHANSFEED to 44321 donors can virtually donate the most needed food items such as rice, peanut butter, or vegetables to the organization. Donations are also being accepted on the Philabundance website.
The Phillies will also host Phans Feeding Families night on June 14th at the ballpark and an online auction via the MLB Ballpark App from June 9-15. The auction will include signed items by Bryce Harper, Zach Wheeler, and Rhys Hoskins among others.