In honor of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which starts April 1, Philabundance is teaming up with a group of elected leaders to distribute 6,000 meals to those in need.

Beginning April 2nd, 200 meals a day will be distributed throughout the city in the effort organized by State Senator Sharif Street. Street said the food giveaway is an extension of Ramadan tradition.

“During the Month of Ramadan, we are encouraged not only to abstain from eating during the daylight, but also to make sure that others have the opportunity to eat when they need to,” he said. “Traditionally speaking, at the breaking of fast, called Iftars, anyone and everyone is welcome.”