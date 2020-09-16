As Philadelphia prepares to usher in the fall season, the city is giving away more than 1,000 trees for residents to plant on their own property.

The giveaway is spearheaded by TreePhilly, a Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR) program run in partnership with Fairmount Park Conservancy.

TreePhilly, with the help of 36 community organizations, will deliver trees and host seven no-contact pickup events for residents whose neighborhoods need trees the most.

The program will supply residents with the essentials — the tree, mulch, and information about planting and caring for your tree — but residents are responsible for the physical planting.

Fairmount Park Conservancy Executive Director Maura McCarthy, said planting trees is part of improving the community’s long-term public health.

“Trees provide essential services for city residents,” McCarthy explained. “They lower stress levels, improve our respiratory health, and cool our homes on hot summer days.”

Since 2012, TreePhilly has given away more than 25,000 trees.

The program’s goal is to establish a “healthy canopy of trees” to support Philly neighborhoods in a way that boosts public health, PPR spokesperson Alain Joinville said in a statement.

Over the past 14 years, there have been 139 heat-related deaths citywide, according to city records.

During the summer, heat disproportionately impacts low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Areas like Hunting Park, where residents are predominantly Latino and Black, have surface temperatures up to 22 degrees higher than in the city’s leafier areas.

Philadelphia officials acknowledge the disparate effects from heat largely stem from discriminatory practices like redlining, which led to decades of disinvestment in low-income communities nationwide.