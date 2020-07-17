As dusk was falling in West Philadelphia Wednesday evening, about two dozen string musicians congregated in Malcolm X Park, taking their violins, violas, and cellos out of their cases, setting up music stands, and lighting votive candles.

Through facemasks and physical distancing, they made sure to show each other gratitude for being together during the pandemic’s long dry spell of no performances.

“This is the first time I’ve gathered with musicians,” said Ashley Vines. “I’m a teacher, so I teach online. But this is the first time I’ve been with live musicians in four months. It’s been really powerful.”

They came to pay homage to Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black violinist and massage therapist who was killed by police in Colorado last summer. McClain was at a convenience store to buy iced tea and flagged by police as suspicious. The officers struggled to restrain him, putting him in a chokehold. After paramedics arrived, they injected McClain with ketamine. McClain went into cardiac arrest and died a few days later.

In the last few weeks, outdoor vigil concerts have been organized in cities around the country in his memory.

“I felt that I needed to be here,” said Akili Farrow, a violinist who grew up playing in youth orchestras all over Philadelphia. She now studies music at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

“Elijah was a young Black man who lost his life to police. I have a young brother,” she said. “Elijah, I think he was on the spectrum. My brother is on the spectrum, it worries me personally because we have that connection.”

It has not been reported that McClain was a person on the autism spectrum. However his pleas with officers that were forcibly restraining him, “I’m just different,” has struck a chord with parents of children with autism.

The Philadelphia vigil was also in memory of a local teenager, Mouhamed Cisse, a promising cellist from West Philadelphia who was shot and killed last month. Police have not announced an arrest in the case.

Cisse was part of Musicopia, a music education program in the city. Vines was one of his teachers.