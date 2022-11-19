Philly Flower Show will come inside and go electric

The world’s largest and oldest indoor flower show will once again come inside.

The Philadelphia Flower Show had to move out of its usual home inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the last two years, down to FDR Park in South Philly, because of the pandemic.

“We learned a lot. There are a lot of great activities and activations we tested out last year. We got such a great response that we knew we had to bring them back inside,” said Rebecca Schuchart, director of experiences and engagement. “One of them is live music. People adored it, so that’s something we wanted to really lean into.”

The Flower Show asked the local brass band Snacktime to not only perform inside the Convention Center, but curate a lineup of other local musicians to play the Flower Show every day, during its run from March 4 – 12. The list of artists is forthcoming.

The theme of the upcoming Flower Show will be The Garden Electric, highlighting flowers and plants for their bold and exciting qualities.

“The last two years, because of the state of the world, this show needed to be accommodating to what was happening. So the themes were calming, healing, and tranquil,” said creative director Seth Pearsoll. “After two years we didn’t want everybody to forget that flowers and gardens and plants have a magic that is like no other. It can be a specific moment, a jolt, a real moment in time when you are moved by these gorgeous things.”

Another thing the Flower Show learned from its time spent outdoors is the popularity of hands-on activities and crafting. After a pandemic when many people avoided close proximity, the show is expanding its Artisan Row, a section where people can work side-by-side with local artists to make things like botanical jewelry, terrariums, and floral candles.

Visitors will also be able to nibble as they craft in the Design and Dine section, pairing small bites with hands-on creative experiences.

In addition to the popular butterfly room, the Flower Show will bring the Kids Cocoon into the Convention Center, an expanded play area for children it had built for the outdoor show in FDR Park.

Revenue from the Flower Show is used to fund the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s year-round gardening, beautification, and community well-being programs. Tickets for the March 2023 show went on sale today.