Philly fireworks draw thousands to welcome the new year with a bang

Fireworks are launched from a barge in the Delaware River as seen from Penns Landing.(Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

Fireworks are launched from a barge in the Delaware River as seen from Penns Landing.(Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

Revelers lined the banks of the Delaware River Tuesday evening to watch the annual fireworks displays. Thousands lined the river’s parks and venues and gathered on rooftops and balconies to welcome the new decade.

Spectators on the Camden waterfront view the finale of the 6 p.m. fireworks. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

For photojournalist David Jackson, beginning the new year viewing the fireworks has been a tradition for decades.

Photojournalist David Jackson sets up his camera on the Camden waterfront. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Spectators view the New Year’s fireworks from the Camden waterfront. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

Mount Airy couple Bruce Major and Jennifer Brown saw the display as an opportunity to create a family tradition with their young son.

At Penn’s Landing, Jennifer Brown watches the fireworks while Nolan Major shoots video while perched on the shoulders of his father, Bruce Major. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

Fireworks from the midnight display are seen from Penn’s Landing. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
The 6 p.m. fireworks display is seen from the Camden waterfront. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Spectators watch 6 p.m. New Year’s fireworks from the Camden waterfront. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Fireworks are launched from a barge in the middle of the Delaware River while the tall ship, the Moshulu, can be seen in the background. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
Fireworks are launched from a barge during the midnight display at Penn’s Landing. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

 

Delighted crowds watch the finale of the midnight fireworks display at Penn’s Landing. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

Rivers Casino sponsored the shows.

