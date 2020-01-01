Revelers lined the banks of the Delaware River Tuesday evening to watch the annual fireworks displays. Thousands lined the river’s parks and venues and gathered on rooftops and balconies to welcome the new decade.

For photojournalist David Jackson, beginning the new year viewing the fireworks has been a tradition for decades.

Mount Airy couple Bruce Major and Jennifer Brown saw the display as an opportunity to create a family tradition with their young son.

At Penn’s Landing, Jennifer Brown watches the fireworks while Nolan Major shoots video while perched on the shoulders of his father, Bruce Major. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

Rivers Casino sponsored the shows.