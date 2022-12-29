Peepsfest organizers warn of ticket scam days before Lehigh Valley tradition

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

If you plan on attending this weekend’s “Peepsfest” in the Lehigh Valley make sure your tickets are legitimate.

ArtsQuest, the organizers of the New Year’s tradition in Bethlehem, says an “unauthorized party” used the site Eventbrite to sell fake tickets.

ArtsQuest says it does not use Eventbrite for any of its events.

If you bought a ticket on that page, you should contact the site for an immediate refund.

Tickets to watch the 400-pound, 4’9″ tall Peeps Chick drop on New Year’s Eve are sold only through the SteelStacks website.

The event is planned for Friday and Saturday with fireworks.

“This year’s festival will take place entirely outdoors and tickets will be required to ensure a safe and quality experience for all in attendance. Tickets, which can be purchased for $5 per person, are limited and include Just Born Quality Confections goodie bags for all kids under 12, one coupon to redeem a free s’mores kit for all kids under 12, live musical performances and entertainment, and PEEPS sampling stations. Everyone’s favorite event, the PEEPS Chick Drop, will take place each day at 5:35 p.m.,” the website reads.

Just Born, a Bethlehem-based company, is the maker of the Peeps treat.