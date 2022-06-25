Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2022

NEW JERSEY

Atlantic County

* Atlantic City, N.J.

Date: July 1st at 9:30 p.m.

North Beach Atlantic City

Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

NOTE: There are several viewing locations throughout the north end of the boardwalk including: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, Showboat Hotel and Steel Pier.

* Atlantic City, N.J.

Date: July 4th at 10 p.m.

Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk

2831 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

* Buena Vista, N.J.

Date: July 2nd at Dusk (rain date July 9th)

Michael Debbi Park

315 Cedar Avenue

Richland, New Jersey 08350

* Hammonton, N.J.

CANCELED FOR 2022 DUE TO CONSTRUCTION AT LAKE PARK

Date: July 4th at Dusk

Hammonton Lake Park

100 Sports Drive

Hammonton, New Jersey 08037

* Margate City, N.J.

Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.

On the beach at Huntington Avenue

Margate City, New Jersey 08402

Burlington County

* Bordentown, N.J.

Date: July 2nd at Dusk (rain date July 3rd)

Joseph Lawrence Park

316 Ward Avenue

Bordentown, New Jersey 08505

* Evesham, N.J.

Date: July 4th at Dusk

Savich Field

525 East Main Street

Marlton, New Jersey 08053

* Florence, N.J.

Date: July 9th at 9:10 p.m.

Veterans Park behind municipal complex

711 Broad Street

Florence, New Jersey 08518

* Maple Shade, N.J.

Date: July 2nd at 9:00 p.m.

Maple Shade High School

180 Frederick Avenue

Maple Shade, New Jersey 08052

* Medford Township, N.J.

Date: July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 2nd)

Freedom Park

186 Union Street

Medford, New Jersey 08055

* Mount Holly, N.J.

Date: July 3rd at Dusk

Iron Works Park

157 Wollners Drive

Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060

Camden County

* Audubon, N.J.

Date: July 4th at Dusk

Audubon High School football stadium

350 Edgewood Avenue

Audubon, New Jersey 08106

* Barrington, N.J.

Date: July 3rd at Dusk

Behind Woodland School

1 School Lane

Barrington, New Jersey 08007

* Camden, N.J.

Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront

Wiggins Waterfront Park

2 Riverside Drive

Camden, New Jersey 08103

* Collingswood, N.J.

Date: July 4th at Dusk

Collingswood High School

424 Collings Avenue

Collingswood, New Jersey 08108

NOTE: There is no parking on Knight Park on July 4th

* Gloucester City, N.J.

Date: June 25th at Dusk

Proprietor’s Park

King Street and Jersey Avenue along the Delaware River

Gloucester City, New Jersey 08030

* Haddon Township, N.J.

Date: July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 4th)

Haddon Township High School football stadium

406 Memorial Avenue

Westmont, New Jersey 08108

* Haddonfield, N.J.

Date: July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.

Haddonfield Middle School

5 Lincoln Avenue

Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033

Cape May County

* Avalon, N.J.

Date: July 4th at 8:45 p.m.

30th Street Beach

Avalon, New Jersey 08202

* Cape May, N.J.

Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach

714 Beach Avenue

Cape May, NJ 08204

* Lower Township, N.J.

Date: July 3rd and 5th after 9 p.m.

On the Bayfront

Beach Drive and Emerson Avenue

North Cape May, New Jersey 08204

* Middle Township, N.J.

Date: July 4th at Dusk

Clarence Davies Sports Complex

626 Goshen Road

Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210

* Ocean City, N.J.

Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Between 5th and 14th street for best viewing

Ocean City, New Jersey 08226

* Sea Isle City ,N.J.

Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.

50th Street Beach

Sea Isle City, New Jersey 08243

* Stone Harbor, N.J.

Date: July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (after Avalon display ends)

View from anywhere on the beach

Stone Harbor, New Jersey 08247

* Wildwood, N.J.

Date: July 2nd and 4th at 10 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Launched from Pine Avenue & the Beach

Fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Boardwalk

Wildwood, New Jersey 08260

Cumberland County

* Bridgeton, N.J.

Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park

25 Mayor Aitken Drive

Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302

* Millville, N.J.

Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Union Lake Park

1414 Canal Street

Millville, New Jersey 08332

* Millville, N.J.

Date: July 8th at Dusk

Cumberland County Fair

3001 Carmel Road

Millville, New Jersey 08332

* Vineland, N.J.

When: July 4th at Dusk

Where: Vineland High School

2880 E Chestnut Avenue

Vineland, New Jersey 08361

Gloucester County

* Monroe Township, N.J.

Date: July 4th at Dusk

Owen’s Park

700 N Tuckahoe Road

Williamstown, New Jersey 08094

NOTE: Owen’s Park will be closed to spectators. Fireworks can be viewed from the high school, middle school or Mary Duffy Park.

* Washington Township, N.J.

Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Washington Township High School Complex

529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road

Sewell, New Jersey 08080

* Westville, N.J.

Date: June 25th at Dusk

River Drive

Westville, New Jersey 08093

* Woodbury, N.J.

Date: July 2nd at Dusk (rain date July 9th)

Woodbury High School stadium and Francis Avenue Field

25 N. Broad Street

Woodbury, New Jersey 08096

Mercer County

* East Windsor, N.J.

Date: July 2nd at 9:30 p.m.

Etra Lake Park

Milford Road and Etra Perrineville Road

East Windsor, New Jersey 08520

* Hamilton, N.J.

Date: July 1st at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 2nd)

Veterans Park South Side

2388 Kuser Road

Hamilton Township, New Jersey 08690

* Lawrence Township, N.J.

Date: July 1st at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 2nd)

Rider University

2083 Lawrenceville Road

Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648

* Trenton, N.J.

Date: June 30th and July 4th

After the Trenton Thunder games

Arm & Hammer Park

1 Thunder Road

Trenton, New Jersey 08611

Ocean City

* Barnegat, N.J.

Date: July 2nd at Dusk

Barnegat High School

180 Bengal Boulevard

Barnegat, New Jersey 08005

* Beach Haven, N.J.

Date: July 4th at Dusk

Bay Village

9th and Bay Avenue

Bay Village, New Jersey 08008

* Beachwood, N.J.

Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.

Beachfront along the Toms River

Beachwood, New Jersey 08721

* Brick Township, N.J.

Date: June 30th, July 7th, July 14th and July 21st at Duck

Brick SummerFest

Windward Beach Park

265 Princeton Avenue

Brick, New Jersey 08724

* Jackson, N.J.

Date: July 2nd, July 3rd, July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest – Lakefront

Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Boulevard

Jackson, New Jersey 08527

NOTE: Admission to the theme park required

* Jackson, N.J.

Date: June 26th at Dusk

Fireworks and Food Trucks Extravaganza

Johnson Memorial Park

200 Kierych Memorial Drive

Jackson, New Jersey 08527

* Lacey Township, N.J.

Date: July 5th at 9:15 p.m.

Lacey Township High School

73 Haines Street

Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734

* Lakehurst, N.J.

Date: July 3rd at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 9th)

Lake Horicon

301 Union Avenue

Lakehurst, New Jersey 08733

* Lakewood, N.J.

Date: July 4th, July 8th

After the Jersey Shore Blue Claws game vs. Hudson Valley Renegades

First Energy Park

2 Stadium Way

Lakewood, New Jersey 08701

* Lakewood, N.J.

Date: July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.

Lake Carasaljo

Viewing areas on North Lake Drive, South Lake Drive and the bridge

Lakewood, New Jersey 08701

* Lavallette, N.J.

Date: July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 10th)

Lavallette Gazebo

Bay Boulevard

Lavallette, New Jersey 08735

* Plumsted, N.J.

Date: July 9th at Dusk

New Egypt High School

117 Evergreen Road

New Egypt, New Jersey 08533

* Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.

Date: June 30th, July 4th and July 7th at Dusk

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

300 Ocean Ave

Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742

* Seaside Heights, N.J.

Date: July 4th and July 6th at 9:30 p.m.

Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Seaside Heights, New Jersey 08751

* Tuckerton, N.J.

Date: July 2nd at Dusk

Tuckerton Seaport

120 W. Main Street

Tuckerton, New Jersey 08087

Salem County

* Woodstown, N.J.

Date: July 4th at Dusk

Marlton Park

123 Marlton Road

Pilesgrove, New Jersey 08098