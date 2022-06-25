Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2022
This story originally appeared on 6abc
As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, many July 4th fireworks celebrations across the Delaware Valley are back this year!
Check out our full list to see where they are happening in your neighborhood.
Philadelphia
Date: July 1st and July 2nd 9:00 p.m.
Penn’s Landing Waterfront
Date: July 4th around 9:30 p.m.
Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum
Following the Wawa Welcome America Concert
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Northeast Philadelphia
Lawncrest Recreation Center
6000 Rising Sun Avenue
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19111
Date: July 1st and July 3rd
After the Phillies game vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Citizen’s Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
Pennsylvania
Berks County
* Reading, Pa.
Date: June 30th through July 3rd
After the Reading Fightin’ Phils games
First Energy Stadium
1900 Centre Avenue
Reading, Pennsylvania 19601
* Shillington, Pa.
Date: July 9th at 10:00 p.m.
Greater Governor Mifflin Community Days
Governor Mifflin High School
101 South Waverly Street
Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607
Bucks County
* Doylestown, Pa.
CANCELED FOR 2022
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Central Park
425 Wells Road
Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901
* Erwinna, Pa.
Date: July 2nd at 8:00 p.m.
Riverside Symphonia Concert and Fireworks
Tinicum Park
963 River Road
Erwinna, Pennsylvania 18920
* Langhorne, Pa.
Dates: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Sesame Place Theme Park
100 Sesame Road
Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047
NOTE: Admission required to view fireworks from inside Sesame Place
* Quakertown, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Quakertown Community Day
Memorial Park
600 Mill Street
Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951
* Southampton, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:35 p.m.
Southampton Days Fair
Tamanend Park
1255 Second Street Pike
Southampton, Pennsylvania 18966
* Yardley, Pa.
Date: July 2nd at Dusk
Saturday unWINEd at Shady Brook Farm
931 Stony Hill Road
Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067
NOTE: Admission required to enter event and view the fireworks
Chester County
* Downingtown, Pa.
No Fireworks for 2022
Date: July 4th
Good Neighbor Day
Kerr Park
1 Park Lane
Downingtown, Pennsylvania 19335
* East Goshen Twp., Pa.
Date: June 25th at Dusk
Community Day
East Goshen Township Park
1661 Paoli Pike
West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380
* Exton, Pa.
Date: July 16th at Dusk
Exton Community Day
132 Church Farm Lane
Exton, Pennsylvania 19341
* Kennett Square, Pa.
CANCELED UNTIL 2024
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road
Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348
NOTE: Admission required to view the fireworks and fountain show
* Phoenixville, Pa.
Date: July 2nd at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 9th)
Friendship Field
Fillmore Street and Franklin Avenue
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460
* Tredyffrin, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Wilson Farm Park
500 Lee Road
Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania 19087
Delaware County
* Aston Township, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields
2881 Pancoast Ave
Aston, Pennsylvania 19014
* Bethel Township, Pa.
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Bethel Springs Elementary School
3280 Foulk Road
Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania 19060
* Chester, Pa.
Date: July 8th
After the Philadelphia Union game vs. D.C. United
Subaru Park
1 Stadium Drive
Chester, Pennsylvania 19013
* Clifton Heights, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Clifton Heights Athletic Field
217 N. Springfield Road
Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018
* Collingdale, Pa.
CANCELED FOR 2022
Date: July 5th at 9 p.m.
Collingdale Park
501 Jackson Avenue
Collingdale, Pennsylvania 19023
* Glenolden, Pa.
Date: June 25th at Dusk (rain date June 26th)
Interboro High School baseball field
500 16th Avenue
Prospect Park, Pennsylvania 19076
* Lansdowne, Pa.
CANCELED FOR 2022
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Penn Wood High School
100 Green Avenue
Lansdowne, Pennsylvania 19050
* Ridley Park, Pa.
Date: July 2nd at Dusk
Ridley Park Lake
West Ridley & Constitution
Ridley Park, Pennsylvania 19078
* Upper Darby, Pa.
Date: July 1st at 9:30pm
Upper Darby High School Baseball Field
601 N Lansdowne Avenue
Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026
Lehigh County
* Allentown, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Where: J. Birney Crum Stadium
2027 Linden Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104
* Allentown, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Dorney Park
3830 Dorney Park Road
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104
* Allentown, Pa.
Date: June 24th and 25th, July 4th
After the Lehigh Valley IronPigs game
Coca-Cola Park
1050 Ironpigs Way
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109
* Bethlehem, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Launched from Sand Island
56 River Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
NOTE: Fireworks can be seen from all over the city, especially areas near City Center Plaza on East Church Street or from SouthSide and Steelstacks.
Montgomery County
* Abington, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Abington Senior High School
900 Highland Ave
Abington, Pennsylvania 19001
* Ambler, Pa.
Date: July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 2nd)
Wissahickon High School
521 Houston Road
Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002
* Conshohocken, Pa.
Date: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Sutcliffe Park
West 9th Avenue and Freedley Street
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428
NOTE: Sutcliffe Park and surrounding areas will be closed to spectators to allow a larger display that can be watched throughout the borough.
* Limerick, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Waltz Golf Farm
303 W. Ridge Pike
Limerick, Pennsylvania 19468
* Lower Providence, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Eagleville Park
100 Parklane Drive
Eagleville, Pennsylvania 19403
* Narberth, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Narberth Park
80 Windsor Avenue
Narberth, Pennsylvania 19072
* Norristown, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park
1661 Harding Boulevard
Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401
* Pottstown, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
GoFourth! Street Fest
Pottstown Memorial Park
75 W. King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
* Skippack, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Palmer Park
4081 Heckler Road
Skippack, Pennsylvania 19426
* Upper Merion Township, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Heuser Park
694 West Beidler Road
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406
NEW JERSEY
Atlantic County
* Atlantic City, N.J.
Date: July 1st at 9:30 p.m.
North Beach Atlantic City
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
NOTE: There are several viewing locations throughout the north end of the boardwalk including: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, Showboat Hotel and Steel Pier.
* Atlantic City, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 10 p.m.
Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk
2831 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
* Buena Vista, N.J.
Date: July 2nd at Dusk (rain date July 9th)
Michael Debbi Park
315 Cedar Avenue
Richland, New Jersey 08350
* Hammonton, N.J.
CANCELED FOR 2022 DUE TO CONSTRUCTION AT LAKE PARK
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Hammonton Lake Park
100 Sports Drive
Hammonton, New Jersey 08037
* Margate City, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
On the beach at Huntington Avenue
Margate City, New Jersey 08402
Burlington County
* Bordentown, N.J.
Date: July 2nd at Dusk (rain date July 3rd)
Joseph Lawrence Park
316 Ward Avenue
Bordentown, New Jersey 08505
* Evesham, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Savich Field
525 East Main Street
Marlton, New Jersey 08053
* Florence, N.J.
Date: July 9th at 9:10 p.m.
Veterans Park behind municipal complex
711 Broad Street
Florence, New Jersey 08518
* Maple Shade, N.J.
Date: July 2nd at 9:00 p.m.
Maple Shade High School
180 Frederick Avenue
Maple Shade, New Jersey 08052
* Medford Township, N.J.
Date: July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 2nd)
Freedom Park
186 Union Street
Medford, New Jersey 08055
* Mount Holly, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Iron Works Park
157 Wollners Drive
Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060
Camden County
* Audubon, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Audubon High School football stadium
350 Edgewood Avenue
Audubon, New Jersey 08106
* Barrington, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Behind Woodland School
1 School Lane
Barrington, New Jersey 08007
* Camden, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront
Wiggins Waterfront Park
2 Riverside Drive
Camden, New Jersey 08103
* Collingswood, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Collingswood High School
424 Collings Avenue
Collingswood, New Jersey 08108
NOTE: There is no parking on Knight Park on July 4th
* Gloucester City, N.J.
Date: June 25th at Dusk
Proprietor’s Park
King Street and Jersey Avenue along the Delaware River
Gloucester City, New Jersey 08030
* Haddon Township, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 4th)
Haddon Township High School football stadium
406 Memorial Avenue
Westmont, New Jersey 08108
* Haddonfield, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.
Haddonfield Middle School
5 Lincoln Avenue
Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033
Cape May County
* Avalon, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 8:45 p.m.
30th Street Beach
Avalon, New Jersey 08202
* Cape May, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach
714 Beach Avenue
Cape May, NJ 08204
* Lower Township, N.J.
Date: July 3rd and 5th after 9 p.m.
On the Bayfront
Beach Drive and Emerson Avenue
North Cape May, New Jersey 08204
* Middle Township, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Clarence Davies Sports Complex
626 Goshen Road
Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210
* Ocean City, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Ocean City Boardwalk
Between 5th and 14th street for best viewing
Ocean City, New Jersey 08226
* Sea Isle City ,N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
50th Street Beach
Sea Isle City, New Jersey 08243
* Stone Harbor, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (after Avalon display ends)
View from anywhere on the beach
Stone Harbor, New Jersey 08247
* Wildwood, N.J.
Date: July 2nd and 4th at 10 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Launched from Pine Avenue & the Beach
Fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Boardwalk
Wildwood, New Jersey 08260
Cumberland County
* Bridgeton, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park
25 Mayor Aitken Drive
Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302
* Millville, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Union Lake Park
1414 Canal Street
Millville, New Jersey 08332
* Millville, N.J.
Date: July 8th at Dusk
Cumberland County Fair
3001 Carmel Road
Millville, New Jersey 08332
* Vineland, N.J.
When: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Vineland High School
2880 E Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, New Jersey 08361
Gloucester County
* Monroe Township, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Owen’s Park
700 N Tuckahoe Road
Williamstown, New Jersey 08094
NOTE: Owen’s Park will be closed to spectators. Fireworks can be viewed from the high school, middle school or Mary Duffy Park.
* Washington Township, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Washington Township High School Complex
529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road
Sewell, New Jersey 08080
* Westville, N.J.
Date: June 25th at Dusk
River Drive
Westville, New Jersey 08093
* Woodbury, N.J.
Date: July 2nd at Dusk (rain date July 9th)
Woodbury High School stadium and Francis Avenue Field
25 N. Broad Street
Woodbury, New Jersey 08096
Mercer County
* East Windsor, N.J.
Date: July 2nd at 9:30 p.m.
Etra Lake Park
Milford Road and Etra Perrineville Road
East Windsor, New Jersey 08520
* Hamilton, N.J.
Date: July 1st at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 2nd)
Veterans Park South Side
2388 Kuser Road
Hamilton Township, New Jersey 08690
* Lawrence Township, N.J.
Date: July 1st at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 2nd)
Rider University
2083 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648
* Trenton, N.J.
Date: June 30th and July 4th
After the Trenton Thunder games
Arm & Hammer Park
1 Thunder Road
Trenton, New Jersey 08611
Ocean City
* Barnegat, N.J.
Date: July 2nd at Dusk
Barnegat High School
180 Bengal Boulevard
Barnegat, New Jersey 08005
* Beach Haven, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Bay Village
9th and Bay Avenue
Bay Village, New Jersey 08008
* Beachwood, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9 p.m.
Beachfront along the Toms River
Beachwood, New Jersey 08721
* Brick Township, N.J.
Date: June 30th, July 7th, July 14th and July 21st at Duck
Brick SummerFest
Windward Beach Park
265 Princeton Avenue
Brick, New Jersey 08724
* Jackson, N.J.
Date: July 2nd, July 3rd, July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest – Lakefront
Six Flags Great Adventure
1 Six Flags Boulevard
Jackson, New Jersey 08527
NOTE: Admission to the theme park required
* Jackson, N.J.
Date: June 26th at Dusk
Fireworks and Food Trucks Extravaganza
Johnson Memorial Park
200 Kierych Memorial Drive
Jackson, New Jersey 08527
* Lacey Township, N.J.
Date: July 5th at 9:15 p.m.
Lacey Township High School
73 Haines Street
Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734
* Lakehurst, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 9th)
Lake Horicon
301 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, New Jersey 08733
* Lakewood, N.J.
Date: July 4th, July 8th
After the Jersey Shore Blue Claws game vs. Hudson Valley Renegades
First Energy Park
2 Stadium Way
Lakewood, New Jersey 08701
* Lakewood, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.
Lake Carasaljo
Viewing areas on North Lake Drive, South Lake Drive and the bridge
Lakewood, New Jersey 08701
* Lavallette, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 10th)
Lavallette Gazebo
Bay Boulevard
Lavallette, New Jersey 08735
* Plumsted, N.J.
Date: July 9th at Dusk
New Egypt High School
117 Evergreen Road
New Egypt, New Jersey 08533
* Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.
Date: June 30th, July 4th and July 7th at Dusk
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk
300 Ocean Ave
Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742
* Seaside Heights, N.J.
Date: July 4th and July 6th at 9:30 p.m.
Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Seaside Heights, New Jersey 08751
* Tuckerton, N.J.
Date: July 2nd at Dusk
Tuckerton Seaport
120 W. Main Street
Tuckerton, New Jersey 08087
Salem County
* Woodstown, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Marlton Park
123 Marlton Road
Pilesgrove, New Jersey 08098
Delaware
New Castle County
* Hockessin, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields
Hockessin, Delaware 19707
* Middletown, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Silver Lake Park
200 E Cochran Street
Middletown, Delaware 19709
* Newark, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
University of Delaware Athletic Complex
625 Marvin Drive
Newark, Delaware 19713
* Wilmington, Del.
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park
Along the Christiana River
Wilmington, DE 19801
* Wilmington, Del.
Date: July 1st and July 2nd
After the Wilmington Blue Rocks game vs. Jersey Shore Blueclaws
Frawley Stadium
801 Shipyard Drive
Wilmington, Delaware 19801
Sussex County
* Bethany Beach, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Downtown on the beach off Wellington Parkway
Bethany Beach, Delaware 19930
* Dewey Beach, Del.
Date: July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
North Beach/Rehoboth Bay
125 McKinnley Street
Dewey Beach, Delaware 19971
* Laurel, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Market Street Square Park
Laurel, Delaware 19956
* Lewes, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Lewes Beach
Lewes, Delaware 19958
* Millsboro, Del.
Date: June 25th at 9 p.m. (rain date June 26th)
Cupola Park
Morris Street at Hunters Point
Millsboro, Delaware 19966
* Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Date: July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
South of Rehoboth Avenue along the beach and boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971
Kent County
* Dover, Del.
Date: July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Legislative Hall
411 Legislative Avenue
Dover, Delaware 19901
* Smyrna/Clayton, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School
500 Duck Creek Parkway
Smyrna, Delaware 19977
Saturdays just got more interesting.