Philly expands winter curfew at several parks because of deer control activities

Philadelphia’s Department of Parks and Recreation is expanding curfew hours at more than a half-dozen parks, effective Dec. 1.

The eight public parks will be closed daily from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. In a release Friday, the Parks and Rec Department said that the curfew is meant to keep people safe while deer control activities are underway.

The curfew will be in effect at Bartram’s Garden, Cobbs Creek Park, East and West Fairmount Park, FDR Park, Poquessing Creek Park, Pennypack Park, Tacony Creek Park, and Wissahickon Valley Park. Trails, parking lots, and other areas in these parks will be closed to all pedestrian, bicycle, equestrian, and vehicular traffic, the department said.