How an activist family got a new park built in Logan Square

Logan Square resident Sarah Clark Stuart was busy raising two daughters and two very active dogs when she realized the neighborhood where they lived lacked something pretty basic to her family life. Despite living close to Fairmount Park and having more green space than many Philly neighborhoods, they didn’t have a neighborhood park that met the community’s needs.

Stuart and her husband Robert were no strangers to civic advocacy. Both were experienced organizers and advocates. Robert led the Logan Square Neighborhood Association for several years and fought for greater access to the Schuylkill River, among other causes. Sarah Clark Stuart now works as the Executive Director at Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

They began looking around their neighborhood to find open space available for reimagining. Knowledgeable about the levers of government, privileged and well-connected in the city, they were able to move forward with their project relatively fast. But not fast enough to evade tragedy.

Robert passed away as a result of cardiac arrest in 2011 before their dream could be realized.

But his legacy will live on. In October, the Logan Square Neighborhood Association and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation celebrated the grand opening of the $1 million Winter Street Greenway and Rob Stuart Memorial Dog Park.

For Stuart, the park represents more than just her late husband’s legacy but also the work of Philadelphians citywide who have fought hard for green space in communities.

“Philly is very much a city made up by a group of very hardworking citizens and neighbors who really go above and beyond,” Stuart said.

Here’s how she got it done.